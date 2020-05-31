Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A former aide to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terhide Utaan has tendered his unreserved apology to his former boss for making uncharitable comments about him in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

Utaan, a former State Focal Person for the Social Investment Program (SIP), in an open letter of apology made available to newsmen on Sunday, particularly regretted calling a press conference sometime in 2019 where he accused the Governor of orchestrating crisis in Guma local government area where both of them hail from.

“Looking back to the last couple of years, especially in the pursuit of my personal goals and political aspirations, I must confess that I have made my fair share of mistakes and it is always my desire to do better.

“I have come to learn that you are not only disappointed in me but also dismayed by my conduct and utterances as a younger brother and to this I apologize and promise to do better by you and ofcourse by myself.

“I regret addressing that particular press conference that has angered you so deeply and I again ask your forgiveness. I regret my comments both in context and content and I must admit that they were ill-informed and grossly misrepresentative.

“I seek to draw from your meekness of heart and I pray your renewed love and brotherly affection. It is my hope to turn a new leaf and begin to do only those things that will make you proud.

“To err is human my brother and my Governor but to forgive is indeed divine. Please forgive and forget the ugly past and give me a chance to prove my newness of heart.

“I am deeply sorry for all my indiscretions especially towards you and my dear mother the First Lady and again, I promise to do better. Do accept as always Your Excellency, the assurances of my very best regards, please,” Utaan begged.

Efforts to speak with Utaan failed as he neither picked nor returned calls our correspondent made to his MTN telephone line on Sunday afternoon.

Reacting, Governor Samuel Ortom who acknowledged the receipt of the apology letter said as a Christian, he had accepted Utaan’s apology.

Ortom who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase said Utaan is his younger brother adding that as a Christian, he cannot keep grudges against anyone.

“The bible says if your brother offends you and comes back and apologizes, you have to forgive. So, the Governor said he has seen Utaan’s apology letter and has forgiven him,” Akase said.