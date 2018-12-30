Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chairman of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Prophet Jones Erue, has again boasted that his party would take over the government of the state by defeating the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Erue said the victory of the APC candidate was revealed to him by God, saying the 2019 election would climax the actualization of Ogboru’s age long ambition to govern the oil rich state.

Ogboru has been contesting the governorship election in the state since 2003 on the platform of various opposition political parties without success.

But at the moment, Erue said Ogboru popularly referred to as the ‘Peoples General’ would actualise his ambition next year, stressing that God does not lie.

According to a statement by the Head of Strategy and Communications of APC in the state, Nick Ovuakporie, the party chairman spoke in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, while fielding questions from newsmen during the flag-off of the presidential campaign of president Muhammadu Buhari.

Erue expressed confidence that the electorate in Delta State would vote en-mass for Buhari and Ogboru in the 2019 general election, saying it would be suicidal to allow those he referred to as political thieves to have access to government coffers in 2019.

“Never again must we allow those who stole Nigeria dry and tainted the country’s image locally and internationally the privilege to hold us hostage,” he stated.