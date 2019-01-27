From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A socio-political group, South East and South South Forum for Good Governance, has commenced sensitization against vote buying ahead of the coming general election.

National President of the group, Chief Dan Igbokwubili-Obih, who stated this yesterday in Awka, Anambra State capital, during an interactive meeting with party candidates and stakeholders, described vote buying as a capital sin and canker-worm threatening the electoral process in Nigeria.

He also decried a situation where those elected to serve the people alienate themselves from the electorate only to end up buying their way in the next election.

A former governorship candidate of the Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA) in Anambra State, now a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Godwin Ezeemo, in his remark urged the Igbo to give their bloc votes to Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, saying the vice presidential slot given to the Igbo by the PDP is a bold step to give the race a sense of belonging for the first time since Buhari military regime sacked the Shagari/Ekwueme administration in 1983.