Alhaji Ahmed Maigari, the Madina Coordinator for the 2019 Hajj, has reiterated the commitment of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in ensuring that 2019 Nigerian Pilgrims enjoy best services.

Maigari gave the assurance in a meeting with the various service providers in Madinah in preparation for the kick-off of the 2019 Hajj.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, he said the meeting was to ascertain the level of preparedness by the service providers, in anticipation of the arrival of Nigerian Pilgrims to Madinah.

Maigari told the service providers that NAHCON staff would now serve as hotel managers in each accommodation secured for pilgrims in Madina for better service delivery.

According to him,the manager will also oversee the logistics needs of the pilgrims, and serve as the gateway between the pilgrims and their hotelier.

In another development, Maigari has tasked the accommodation team to consolidate on their 2018 achievement.

He stressed that “there will be no room for error this year, as you cannot go below what you achieved last year.”

Responding, Alsied Zuhdi, the Managing Director, Al-Zuhdi Group, assured Maigari of the readiness of service providers to serve Nigerian pilgrims in various capacities.

Abdulaziz Al-Oufi, General Manager, Al Andalus Company, who also promised Nigerian pilgrims satisfactory services, described the arrangement by NAHCON as a welcome development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report the Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, on Friday urged the officers of the advance team of the commission for the Hajj to show dedication to duty.

He gave the advice at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja while addressing the 41 officers before their departure to Saudi Arabia for the exercise.

He said the team should see their job as a national call to serve the pilgrims to the best of their ability and worship God.

Muhammad, who stressed the need for the officers to work in unity to enhance their performance, also called on them to pray for peace, unity and development of Nigeria.

The inaugural flight for the intending pilgrims from the country to Saudi Arabia is expected to take place on July 10 in Katsina. (NAN)