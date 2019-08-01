The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Thursday said it had transported 32,402 pilgrims to Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims from parts of the world are expected to leave Madinah to Makkah on Aug. 7, and on Aug. 8 , they would Move to Munnah for the commencement of Hajj Rights.

In a statement In Madinah, the commission said that it had carried out 66 flights, adding that Flynas XY5491 had departed Kebbi for Madinah with 430 Kebbi pilgrims and 2 Officials.

NAHCON said the pilgrims comprise 203 males and 227 females.

The coordinator of the commission in Madinah, Alhaji Ahmed Maigari, while fielding questions with newsmen, said the commission would transport all the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia before the deadline.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah continue to observe their religious rites as they visit historical sites ahead of their transportation to Makkah.(NAN)