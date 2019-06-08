Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

In keeping with its resolve to promote indigenous entertainment and reward its customers in the South East and South South, Life Continental Larger has announced a cash reward of N5 million for the grand winner of its 2019 Hi-Life Fest competition.

The Brand Manager of Life Continental Lager Beer, Chidi Egwu, who made the announcement at the launch of the third edition of “Highlife Fest’’ in Onitsha said the search has commenced for the new Highlife Music King.

Mr Egwu said the annual competition is aimed at creating a platform to identify and develop highlife talents resident in southeast Ngeria.

Flanked by renowned the Highlife Maestro, Zigima Exponent Bright Chimezie, with a panel of judges, Egwu said the previous editions of the competition which produced Chibest David in 2017 and Anyi Dons in 2018 has been upgraded to boost the fortunes of the winners.

“The brand has identified music as one of the avenues to promote culture and we want to continue to do that.

“Our aim is to showcase highlife music talents to the wider public so that they can develop their talents and become highlife music icons like Osita Osadebe.

“What we want is to continue to promote our culture; Life beer is a beer that takes pride in promoting and developing the culture of the Southeasterners,” he said.

According to him, the two highlife kings who emerged in 2017 and 2018 performed on the same stage with super stars like Phyno and Flavour, both of whom are brand ambassadors of Life Beer.

He said auditions for the 2019 edition would hold in Enugu, Asaba, Awka and Aba while the grand finale takes place in Onitsha by August.

“Everybody in the zone who has highlife talent can partake in the one month audition,” he said.

Chairman of the judges panel Bright Chimezie said they are looking for a talented highlife musician who will not only connect with the audience but also display skillful showmanship.