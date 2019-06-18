Ekiti State Football Association has tipped the state’s representatives in the 2019 Higher Institution Football League (HIFL), Federal University, Oye – Ekiti and Ekiti State University to perform well during the competition.

Speaking ahead of the matches that starts with week 1 games on Tuesday, 18th June at the University of Benin and University of Lagos respectively, the Chairman of Ekiti State Football Association, Bayo Olanlege was optimistic that both teams who are debutants in the competition would make the football loving people of the state proud.

“ Ekiti FA and the people of the state are optimistic that our representatives would make us proud during the competition,” he enthused.

“ The teams are our ambassadors and we believe in their innate abilities to do well and prove to the world that Ekiti football is back on track,” he stated.

The youthful but experienced football administrator went ahead to express the warm support and best wishes of the sports loving governor of the state, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, to the teams.