Plateau Queens beat Heartland Queens Flickers of Imo 1-0 in the female second match at the 2019 Hockey Super League on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight teams are participating in the men competition while six teams make up the women competition.

Susan Bulus of Plateau Queens scored the only goal for her team in the 30th minute of the match, played at the package B of the stadium.

On resumption of the second half, the Heartland ladies fought well but could not convert their scoring chance into goal.

Plateau Queens displayed a good performance in the game but could not score more goals.

Speaking to NAN after the game, the Chief Coach of Plateau Queens, Nandir Dashe, said her team did not play to instruction, even though they won the game.

READ ALSO: Customs intercepts 1,682 wraps of cannabis concealed inside corpse, truck

“It was a good game. We expected to win; my players missed a lot of scoring chances because they did not play to instruction.

“We were supposed to score three more goals but we hope to continue to improve and win our remaining matches.

“This is our third game, we lost one and won two, we lost to Kaduna, we beat IGP Babes ,we hope to win our next match with Delta and Yobe on Thursday and Friday,’’ she said

The coach of Heartland Queens of Imo, Lisy Moses, declined to speak with to NAN, obviously still smarting from the narrow loss.

In the other female competition, Yobe Queens beat IGP Babes 2-0.

NAN reports that that the 2019 Hockey Super League, which started on June 16, is expected to end on June 22.

(NAN)