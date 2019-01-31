Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be held responsible for alleged plans to scuttle the 2019 general election.

The PDP, in statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said its stance is predicated on the comment by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, that “some individuals who are not certain of their fate in the elections are plotting to precipitate widespread violence aimed at scuttling the conduct of the polls.”

PDP stated that there are clear indications that the political party and candidate that are not certain of their fate in the presidential poll election are the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

It noted that president Buhari and the ruling party have continued to show frustration over their fear of imminent loss at the February 16 presidential poll.

“We are all witnesses to the series of warnings to the Buhari Presidency, from prominent Nigerians citizens and topmost members of the international community, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the United Nations, and the European Union, against actions that are inimical to the smooth conduct of the general elections…Except the NSA is addressing facts known to Nigerians that, as a result of losses already suffered by the APC, on account of court judgments stopping it from participating in the elections in some states, due to its flawed primaries, some desperate leaders and members of the ruling party are making discreet arrangements to scuttle the polls.”