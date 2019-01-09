Chairman, Central Working Committee of the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa has said that the team is targeting over 60 million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16 presidential election.

Marwa, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), disclosed this at a media briefing, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Explaining the essence of the W&YPC team, the former Lagos State military governor said it is a political innovation that will take President Buhari’s re-election campaign to the grassroots and household to household.

According to Marwa, “The W&YC Team is to support and complement the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“As we know, the PCC is headed by President Buhari himself, co-chaired by the able and esteemed national leader of the party, former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The W&YPC Team is also ably headed by H.E. Dr. Aisha Buhari, wife of the President as chairperson, with H.E. Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the Vice President as co-chair.

“This is definitely a new addition to the political lexicon in Nigeria for two presidential campaign organisations, for the same platform, to run side by side.

“This is innovative, imaginative and strategic action plan will enhance the potency of the campaign as a whole.

READ ALSO: Community Policing: Delta PCRC solicits renewed commitment

“The singular objective of the campaign is the victory and re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo for a second term on the 16th of February 2019.

“I want to make it very clear that there is absolutely no conflict or clash in the functioning of both organisations, that is, the PCC and the W&YPC teams, as we are fully co-ordinated and synchronised in our operations including strategies.

“The fact that both campaign organisations are respectively headed by the President himself, for the PCC and the other by his wife, is sufficient to allay fears of any conflict or competition. Both organisations remain complementary.

“In addition, some members of the PCC are equally in the W&YPC Team such as Festus Keyamo SAN, Hon. Salamatu Baiwa and Hon. Abike Dabiri, while some members of the W&YPC Team like Dr. Garba Abari, Dr. Mohammed Mahmood, are holding key positions in the PCC.

“I am also a member of the PCC as a former governor. To further enhance unity of purpose, we have appointed liason officers both of who are members of both organisations.

“The Central Working Committee (CWC), of which I have the honour to chair, is the organ of W&YPC Team that will drive the campaign, in close consultation with the executive leadership.

“Its composition, made up of dynamic and committed party stalwarts, BSO and affiliates, is as given.

“Women and Youth form approximately 80 per cent of our voting population. Our aim is to target this group.

“Our base lies on the teeming grassroots support that President Buhari enjoys across the country, from North to South, East to West, epitomised by the over 1,000 Buhari Support Organisations (BSO) and their affiliates nationwide.

READ ALSO: 2019: Court fixes Jan. 21 to hear suit seeking to stop Buhari

“The BSO and affiliates like 4+4, BCO and the rest, whose data base we have, are fiercely loyal, dedicated and voluntary and have been synchronised into one giant monolithic structure by the conscientious efforts of a patriotic Nigerian, Col Hamid Ali who heads its board of trustees, ably assisted by its DG, Dr. Mohammed Mahmood, who is also the Vice Chair of the CWC.

“Our brief is to further harness and energise this huge, dynamic support base in our campaign down to street level. Meaning we are here at the National Headquarters, our structures cascade down to Zones, States, Local Governments, Wards, Units down to street levels.

“The W&YPC Team will focus on house to housecampaigns, seeking the endorsement of households to vote Buhari/Osinbajo in the Presidential elections holding on the 16th of February 2019 by God’s Grace.

“We will unleash this potent and dynamic force of patriotic volunteer support and support groups across the length and breadth of this great country to canvass for votes for the election of Buhari/Osinbajo ticket on the 16th of February 2019.

“Like they did in 2015 and before, we are geared and ready to win the forthcoming Presidential election by the Grace of God so that President Buhari can be sworn in on the 29th of May 2019 to take Nigeria to the next level,” Marwa said.