The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday laid to rest the controversy over the list of candidates for the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In the final list of Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates published by the commission, it listed the names of candidates submitted by the Adebayo Dayo-led executive for the general elections.

The Dayo-led executive is the structure supported by the senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, who also doubles as the PDP governorship candidate.

For the senatorial election, the list has Apostle Solomon Abiodun Sanyaolu as the for Ogun Central; Sosanwo Adeola Ayoola for Ogun East and Odunjo Odunleye Abiodun for Ogun West.

For the House of Representatives, the list has Mrs Lanre-Balogun Abimbola for Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency; Showunmi Olusegun, Abeokuta South; Sunmonu Monsuru Olusegun, Ado-Odo/Ota; Kojeku David Olusola, Egbado North/Imeko Afon; Ajose Suru, Egbado South/Ipokia and Adesina Olufemi, Ifo/Ewekoro.

Others are Taiwo Kabir Shote, Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East; Adekoya Adesegun Abdul-Majeed, Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside and Lawal Alaba Isiaka, Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo.

Kashamu described the development as “victory for resilience and the rule of law, there is no victor, no vanquished. We are members of the same family. We may have had our differences in the past. At the end of the day, it is the party that wins; not any individual or group.

“We have to come together and work to deliver Ogun State for PDP in all the elections. As the governorship candidate of the party, my doors are wide open. I am willing, able and ready to work with all – in the overall interest of our party and people.”

He wondered what “our democracy would have been without the judiciary, which is the last hope of the common man and an upright electoral umpire.”