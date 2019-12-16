2019 annual. Igala Lagos party Nigeria’s finally ended on Sunday night with a closing ceremony and gala awards and pageantry.

The 3rd edition of the party with the theme: “unveiling young talent,”, was unique of its kind.

As expected, the night of the closing ceremony for the party saw celebrities and key players in the entertainment industry gracing the red carpet, which preceded performances, and then a presentation of awards.

The high point of the ceremony was the presentation of competitive and non-competitive categories of awards.

Chief Felix Olame, a senior patron said that the award was aimed at encouraging humanitarian activities in the area of promoting young talent and culture of the good people of Igala.

The party received more than 100 music submissions from 50 different artists. He described all the participating artists as winners and agents of societal change. He said those who received special prizes did music that stood out. He commended their passion and resilience while pursuing an award-winning event. He expressed confidence that they would use their new skills and exposure to impact lives and expose diverse ills in Nigeria and beyond.

Mr. Paul, Chairman of the party Organizing Committee said that the 3rd edition of the Igala people party was, among other things, geared toward encouraging alternative means for bringing up young talent in line with global trends.

Baba ojonugwa (J.F.O) who is the National Vice President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria.PMAN, who was honour with the legendary entertainment award encourages the Igala people to always remember where they are coming from, he also dedicated his award to all Igala children encouraging them to always identify with their local language.

“We are determined to ensure that by the end of 2020, the Igala people party would have been able to develop many young talents that will drive the music industries to the next level,” he said.