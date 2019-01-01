Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has boasted that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) would beat the All Progressive Congress (APC) again in the 2019 general election in Bayelsa State.

He recalled that in the 2015 governorship election; he would led the PDP to victory against a party that controls the centre, stressing that political elements in the APC were disconnected from Bayelsans and did not have what it takes to win elections.

Speaking at a media chat with journalists, Dickson said the APC leaders in the state were banking on using security agencies to rig the 2019 election and declared that the PDP which is a party of the people would trounce them again.

According to him, the desperation of the APC leaders to use the security apparatus was evident in their search for the deployment of a police commissioner to the state who would provide cover for their illegal actions ahead of the election.

He, however, noted that their plans would fail as the 2019 election would be one-man, one-vote which would not allow room for manipulations of votes.

Dickson, who disclosed that he had held a meeting with all candidates of the party on the importance of the campaigns, said that he would lead the campaigns of all the candidates of PDP to ensure victory for the party.

He warned those planning violence and Bayelsa youths being recruited for violence to perish the thought because there would be consequences for bad bevahiours.

“I call them to desist because if they are doing it in the guise of image and likeness of politics; most of them don’t even know that this election is one-man, one-vote. I think INEC has said there is no incidence form, so those that are planning to kidnap and terrorise electoral officials in their communities, we are waiting to see how they would get the PVC to rig the elections with card readers. What I know is that I would lead the campaign of my party and we are going to trounce people fair and square again,” he said.