Anita Osilim

The traditional ruler of Umunwaoha Autonomous Community comprising Orogwe and Ndegwu towns in Owerri-West Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Emmanuel Ejiogu, has called on the people of Orogwe to wake up to new security challenges in the town occasioned by urbanisation.

Eze Ejiogu who stated this during a breakfast meeting in his palace with stakeholders from Orogwe on Boxing Day said there was need for the stakeholders to work in harmony with the Orogwe Community Development Union (OCDU) to move the town forward.

The traditional ruler noted that Orogwe town was retarding instead of progressing like other neighbouring towns, tasking the people to begin to work again in one spirit. The monarch thereafter set up a security committee to be headed by one of the illustrious sons of the town, Sir Cliff Nzemako, to bring out new strategies the town could deploy to help security agencies in the state to secure the town.

He also set up a reconciliation committee to meet with individuals and groups who are still aggrieved following the outcome of the town union’s election held two years ago, saying that the town must remain at all times one indivisible entity.

READ ALSO: Igbo deserve a chance to rule Nigeria — Obasanjo

Also speaking, the President General of OCDU, Pastor Jerry Atuzie, pledged the readiness of the town union to continue to work with the traditional ruler and his cabinet to move the community forward. Atuzie announced that the town was considering to stage the Orogwe Day ceremony in the New Year, where the town will take stock of its activities over the years, decides on leaning for the 2019 elections while also making merriment for entering into the New year.

The town union president later in the day during the OCDU meeting received one of their sons, Hon Ikenna Elezieanya, who is contesting for the Owerri-West Federal Constituency seat for the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging the people to give him their maximum support.

Speaking, Hon Elezieanya who was a former council chairman and member, Imo State House of Assembly

promised to give the people quality representation using his wealth of experience in politics.

He said that he would lend his voice to the clamour to restructure the country to ensure that the Igbo man gets his due.

He also promised to sponsor bills that would better the lots of his constituents while making sure to attract constituency projects.