Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has outlawed the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices capable of taking pictures during the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Riskuwa Arabu Shehu, disclosed this on Monday in Kano, while addressing members of the Kano Emirate Council at the palace of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi 11.

He explained that the decision was part of the measures designed to tackle the menace of vote- buying by members of the political class.

He, however, said that voters might come to the polling units with their mobile phones and other electronic devices as long as they do not take them into the voting cubicles or take pictures of others performing their civic rights.

READ ALSO: Group to FG: Leave Onnoghen, prosecute Babachir, Obono-Obla

The INEC boss explained that he was also at the palace to present to the Kano Emirate Council the compiled names of Kano residents who were yet to claim their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC)

He also said that INEC in the state had commenced the recruitment of ad hoc staff for the 2019 election exercise, adding that the staff would be recruited from federal and state tertiary institutions as well as the National Youth Service Corps.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, in his remarks assured that the traditional council would laise with all the stakeholders in the state to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections in the state.

Represented by the Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, he directed the district heads to educate and encourage their wards on the importance associated with obtaining their PVCs.