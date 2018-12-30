Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) have appealed to the people of Ebonyi State to shun electoral violence, vote buying and similar malpractices during the 2019 general election.

They also appealed to eligible voters in the state to participate actively in the election, saying they would be doing themselves and the nation grave disservice if they do not turnout en masse on election days to cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

The agencies made the appeal at the Voter Education and Sensitisation Campaign Towards the 2019 General

Elections organised by NOA at Afikpo North Local Government Area (LGA) headquarters, Afikpo.

The state Director of NOA, Dr Emma Abah, in his address, warned that electoral malpractice of any kind in next year’s elections would have serious consequences on the nation’s democracy.

He said that NOA came up with the programme because, “a proper education and awareness of the electorate and all participants in the electoral process is a fundamental need for the overall success of the exercise.”