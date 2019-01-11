Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Few weeks to the much anticipated date of February 16, presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as other opposition parties, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are embroiled in a controversy.

The bone of contention is the appointment of the the INEC National Commissioner, in charge of Health and Welfare, Mrs. Amina Zakari, as the Head of the National Collation Centre for the presidential poll.

Since last Thursday when the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu named Zakari the chair person of the ad hoc committee, the commission and the opposition political parties have been at loggerheads over the propriety of saddling the National Commissioner, who is said to be a relation of President Muhammadu Buhari, with such a sensitive assignment. President Buhari is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the presidential poll.

Opposition political parties, including the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), which is the umbrella body of the 91 registered political parties in the country, condemned the appointment, stating that it brings to question the credibility and impartiality of INEC in the build up to the presidential poll.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told journalists in Abuja that the choice of Zakari as head of the National Collation Centre, which would be saddled with the onerous task of collating the results of the presidential election, is an indication that Yakubu has bowed to alleged pressure from the presidency and the ruling party to give an unfair advantage to Buhari in next month’s contest.

According to Ologbondiyan, “in appointing Mrs. Amina Zakari to head the collation of this presidential election, Prof. Yakubu has confirmed that he has been compromised and that he has already succumbed to pressure by the Buhari Presidency and APC to open the way for the self-succession of President Buhari.

“The fact remains that there is no way Amina Zakari will not allocate votes to her blood relation, President Buhari, whom Nigerians have indicated clearly that they are not ready to return to office as President.”

The opposition spokesman added that “for us to have a peaceful election, Mrs. Amina Zakari should not be seen anywhere near any of the 2019 election processes, not to talk of being involved in the collation of presidential results.”

However, speaking on a television programme, the INEC director in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi said the controversy was unnecessary as the National Commissioner, who is in the eye of the storm will not have any role to play in the collation of the presidential election results.

He explained that Zakari was appointed as Head of the National Collation Committee, because she is in charge of welfare in the commission, noting that the role of the collation committee is to be in charge of the International Conference Centre (ICC), venue for the collation of the presidential election results.

“The chairman of INEC by virtue of the Electoral Act is the returning officer of the country for the presidential election. It is he who decides the validity of votes and any issues in the election,” he said.

“The committee is primarily in charge of welfare. She was also very involved in negotiating with the ICC management in 2015 for the use of the facility so her duty is to ensure the facility is ready. She has no role whatsoever with the process of collation,” Osaze-Uzzi explained.

On its part, the presidency said the opposition party is crying wolf when none exists, pointing out that the accusations of impartiality against Zakari was baseless, as she was appointed into INEC by the immediate past administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.