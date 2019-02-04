Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

About two weeks to the February 16 presidential election, there are concerns, especially among opposition political parties and critical stakeholders about the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free, fair and transparent election.

Penultimate week, former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a state of the nation press conference had pointedly accused the electoral body of plotting to manipulate the elections in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo expressed doubts about the integrity, impartiality and competence of INEC to conduct a credible presidential poll next month. The former president, while making allusion to the controversy that trailed the Osun governorship poll, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a very slim margin, wondered if the Federal Government will allow the electoral umpire a free hand in the presidential contest.

“I personally have serious doubt about the present INEC’s integrity, impartiality and competence to conduct a fair, free and credible election. And if the INEC is willing, will the ruling party and government allow it? From what we saw and knew about Osun State governorship election, what was conclusive was declared inconclusive despite all advice to the contrary,” Obasanjo stated.

He added that “ the unnecessary rerun, if viewed as a test-run for a larger general election, would lead people to expect incidences of deliberately contrived, broken or non-working voting machines or card readers, confusion of voters as to their voting stations, inadequate supply of voting materials to designated places, long line to discourage voters and turning blind eyes to favour the blue-eye political party of INEC because the Commission’s hands will be tied to enable hatchet men and women to perform their unwholesome assignment.

“The transmission and collation of results are subject to interference, manipulation and meddling. If the INEC’s favourite political party wins with all the above infractions, the result will be conclusively declared and if not, there will be a ‘rerun’, the result of which is known before it is carried out. I know that I am not alone in being sceptical about the integrity of INEC and its ability to act creditably and above board. But we are open to be convinced otherwise.”

Before now, both the PDP and the Coalition of United Political Parties ( (CUPP), as well as key opposition figures had repeatedly accused INEC of plots to rig the presidential election in favour of the APC. However, the electoral umpire has denied the allegations.

The electoral commission has on several occasions assured that it will midwife an electoral process that will be fair, free and credible in all respects.

Speaking recently, when the European Union Election Observation Mission (EOM) visited him, the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu reiterated the commitment of the commission to conduct a credible election next month.

“The 2019 elections will be credible. We will jealously guard the processes; we will ensure that the processes lead to the outcome that all Nigerians expect. Nothing but free, fair, credible elections will be good enough for the commission.

“Votes will count in the 2019 general election. We are ready for a free, fair and transparent process, such that will confirm the position of Nigeria in the international community as a nation that conducts credible elections. 2015 was not a fluke; it was a product of deliberate planning and 2019 is going to be the same,” Yakubu stated.

Similarly, President Buhari on several occasions had equally promised that the elections will be free, fair and credible, noting that the government will not interfere with the process.

The president, who told the EOM during a recent visit to his office that he is satisfied by INEC’s preparation for the 2019 elections, stated in his 2018 Independence Day broadcasted that “I have committed myself many times to ensure that elections are fully participatory, free and fair and that the Independent National Electoral Commission will be exactly independent and properly staffed and resourced.”

However, the PDP said it is not swayed by the assurances of the electoral commission and the presidency. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in an interview stated that the opposition party is afraid if INEC would live up to its promise to be free and fair during the presidential poll.

Besides, Ologbondiyan, who is also the Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, noted that the guidelines for the election and the retention of the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Health and Welfare, Mrs. Amina Zakari, are a cause for concern for the opposition.

“The guidelines that they have read to us, is what has heightened our fears. In 2015, you had a system where accreditation was completed before voting, results announced. But now, INEC is coming up with simultaneous accreditation and voting. We are opposed to that. We believe that the 2015 system gave INEC the applause of Nigerians. And the elections were free and fair. It should be retained. We believe that Amina Zakari, who President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted before the world as his relation by marriage should not be part of the election. And her participation clearly shows that there is an intention to rig the election. “

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara opines that the fears of stakeholders, himself inclusive, about the ability of INEC to conduct a credible electoral exercise is traceable to the failure of President Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The Speaker, who spoke at the resumption of the House from the Christmas and New Year holidays, noted that the Electoral Act Amendment was geared primarily towards making the 2019 general election better than previous polls in the country.

He explained that the National Assembly had intended, through the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, to minimise the risk to the survival of the country’s democracy, through a responsive and timely legislation aimed at ensuring that the 2019 elections are free, fair and transparent.

However, he said the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill for three consecutive times means the 2019 general election will not benefit from the innovations introduced into the electoral law.

According to him, “The National Assembly has done its best by taking steps to guarantee a successful and rancour-free conduct of the 2019 general election by passing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill for the third time after Mr. President had declined assent to it twice. And lack of passage into Law of the amended bill, means that the impending general election will not benefit from the innovative mechanisms crafted in collaboration with international and development partners. “

Daily Sun recalls that President Buhari had in December last year declined assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill for the third consecutive time.

In two separate letters to both chambers of the National Assembly, President Buhari had explained that he would not sign the bill “because I am concerned that passing a new Electoral Act this far into the electoral process for the 2019 general election, which commenced under the 2015 Electoral Act, could create some uncertainty about the applicable legislation to govern the process.

He however admonished the National Assembly to allow the new electoral law, which seeks to give a legal backing to the use of Card Readers in the conduct of elections, provides for the electronic transmission of results from the polling centres, as well as addresses other lacuna observed in the principal act, all of which were observed during the last general election, take effect after the 2019 election.

In the aftermath of president’s rejection of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the PDP said Buhari’s decision was borne out of fear that the Act will thwart the alleged plans by the ruling party to manipulate the election.

“The president’s decision is a calculated attempt to hold the nation to ransom, inject crisis into the electoral process and ultimately scuttle the conduct of the 2019 general election, seeing that there is no way he can win in a free and fair contest.

“President Buhari is mortally afraid of the amendments because they essentially checked the APC rigging plans, including the use of underage and alien voters, vote-buying, alteration of results and manipulation of voter register; for which the APC and the Buhari presidency have been boasting of winning the 2019 election, “ the PDP spokesman stated.

Also, a member of the House of Representatives, Sunday Karimi told Daily Sun that the refusal of the president to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will cost the nation dearly in the next elections.

According to him, “ the amendment is meant to correct the flaws noticed in our last elections. If the president says he will not sign, how are we going to be sure of a free and fair contest? His refusal to assent to the bill will cost us in the elections. In the last elections, we had reports where in some states card readers were not used at all. And there were able to churn out millions of votes. But it has been corrected with this amendment that for a free and transparent contest, there must be card readers. But if he now refuses to sign that means such amendment cannot take place. “

Regardless, Dogara said in the absence of an enhanced electoral law, Nigerians have no choice than to take INEC by its words that it would be impartial and transparent in the conduct of the polls.

Amidst accusations and counter accusations by the PDP and APC of alleged plot to cause violence during next month’s presidential poll, the United States (US) and United Kingdom ( (UK) last week warned that there would be grave consequences for anyone who either instigates violence or interferes with the elections.

In its statement the UK noted that “Our monitors will in particular be looking out for any attempts to encourage or use violence to influence the elections, including on social media. We would like to remind all Nigerians that where the UK is aware of such attempts, this may have consequences for individuals. These could include their eligibility to travel to the UK, their ability to access UK based funds or lead to prosecution under international law.”

On its part the US added:” We, and other democratic nations, will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process or instigate violence against the civilian population before, during, or after the elections. We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process. Under US immigration law, certain violations may also lead to restrictions on family members.”

Analysts say the onus is on the electoral body to match words with action in the conduct of the 2019 elections, so as to ensure that the votes of the electorate counts.

For Obasanjo, “the Chairman of INEC must stand firm and carry out his duties with competence and unbending neutrality. Card readers must be used without fail and accreditation must be completed and number ascertained and made public before voting commences as was done in 2015.”

