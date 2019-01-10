“We need a new security architecture for 2019 consistent with the provision of Section 29 (3) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended)…”

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that it will be adopting entirely different security architecture in the deployment of security forces for the 2019 general elections.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu made the disclosure during the regular quarterly consultative meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (CCES) in Abuja, emphasising that the Nigeria police will be the lead agency for election security.

Pleading for collaboration among the security agencies in facilitating the smooth conduct of the exercise, the INEC boss clarified that the Commission shall deploy the Nigerian Armed Forces only for the purposes of securing the distribution and delivery of election materials and protection of election officials.

He said: “It is 37 days to the 2019 General Elections. Campaigns have commenced nationwide and our preparations have reached an advanced level. We have so far accomplished 10 out of 14 activities on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

“The four outstanding activities are the publication of the list of candidates, the submission of the names

of polling agents by political parties, the last day of campaign and the dates for the two categories of elections. For emphasis, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday February 16, 2019 followed by the Governorship, State Assembly and Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be held on Saturday March 2, 2019.