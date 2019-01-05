Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ahead of 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State, has trained tactical and operational security officers on election processes and procedures.

The security officers so trained were drawn from the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Resident Electoral Commission in the state, Prof Godswill Obioma, in his address, disclosed that the electoral body came up with the training as part of its drive to conduct free, fair, and credible election in the state.

He said that “tactical and operational personnel are targeted in the training because it was envisaged that you will pass on your experiences to your subordinates.”

Obioma said: “Elections will require the movement of men and materials. This process needs to be secured. Security is also needed at various points namely: polling booths, voting points, collation centres, registration area camps, the local government area offices as well as INEC state office.

“Any lapses on these demands will lead to chaos and disruption of electoral process. This is the whole essence of your duty,” he stated.

In his speech, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mohamed Mustafa, assured that the security agencies especially the police under his watch would do everything within its powers to ensure a violence-free poll.

Also speaking, the Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the state, Dr Emma Abah, commended the leadership of INEC in the state for coming up with that training programme saying it had been over 20 years since such programme was organised.

He reminded all that the world was watching Nigeria to see how it is going to conduct the general elections slated to hold in February this year, and therefore advised that all hands must be on deck to ensure that free, fair, and credible elections were conducted.