Comparative analysis of the 2011, 2015 and 2019 general elections’ statistics

From the statistics, although there is obviously a recorded marginal difference between the 2019 voting populations and the two successive elections held in 2011 and 2015, there is, however, no serious paradigm shift in the voting strength of the two most populated states of Kano and Lagos.

In retrospect, while INEC cleared a total number of 73.5 million voters to participate in the 2011 general elections and 69.720 million voters to partake in the 2015 general elections, the number of electorate it cleared for next month’s election rose to 84.004 million.

The breakdown of the voter register obtained from the electoral umpire showed that just like in the 2015 general elections; Lagos and Kano still remained the battleground, especially for the presidential candidates.

In the 2011 general elections, Lagos had the highest number of voters, which stood at 6.108 million, while Kano came second with 5.027 million. In the 2015 general elections, Lagos also had a higher voting population of 5.827 million while Kano had 4.993 million.

Scrutinising the voters register

Expectedly, mixed reactions have continued to trail the credibility of the voters’ register, with many claiming that it is a packaged document to favour a particular zone and a particular candidate of a political party.

For the Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Peter Ameh, the leadership of the political parties are currently planning to subject the register to a thorough forensic investigation.

Responding to the inquiry from Sunday Sun on whether he believes in the credibility of the register, he said: “You know we just took delivery of the voters’ register. We are planning to subject it to thorough forensic examination and investigation. We want to scrutinise the register to see how some area despite the surge of insecurity could be higher than places with relative calm.”

On Lagos leading the voting population, Ameh said: “I am not surprised that Lagos remained the state with the highest voting population. Lagos is a cosmopolitan city and with some level of push, voting awareness, educated, enlightened persons and advocacy by various religious houses, will expectedly remain ahead of Kano. It did not come as surprise to me.

“However, I can assure you that Lagos will vote based on the ability and willingness of the candidates to tackle issues on ground. Because of the level of exposure of Lagosians, voting will boil down to the positive influence the manifestos of the party candidates will have on them.

“Regardless of the voting strength of any state, there will not be bulk voting for any party. The peculiarities of the 2015 elections will be lacking in this 2019 general election. The actors and spectators have changed. I feel that the candidates must work hard to earn their votes,” he argued.

The National Chairman of the Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA) equally expressed doubt over the possibility of a credible and fair 2019 election, stressing: “There are people that are specialists in manipulating elections at the grassroots, states and national levels. But what we are appealing to the Nigerian voting public is to vote and secure their votes.”

However, for the former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Murtala Abdul-Rasheed, it will not come as a surprise to many that Lagos retained the position as the state with the highest voting population.