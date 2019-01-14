Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue South Senatorial candidate of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), Alhaji Usman Abubakar alias Young Alhaji at the weekend said it is time for the people of the zone to reward him by casting their votes for him in the forth coming general election to enable him give them quality representation at the red chamber.

Abubakar who made the appeal during a a non partisan stakeholders’ meeting held at his Otukpo residence on Saturday recalled how he used his wealth to struggle for good governance and emancipation of the zone since 2003 till date.

While admitting that he is no longer as financially buoyant as he used to be, Young Alhaji said it is now time for the people of the zone to queue behind him for his labor by voting him as the next Senator for the zone.

“We are here today to discuss together happenings in the Benue South Senatorial District since the inception of democracy in Nigeria 20 years ago.

“This gathering has nothing to do with political affiliation but it is about how the zone will reward me for my genuine gesture. I was a successful businessman and lived in affluence but I abandoned all my comfort and brought myself very low to identify with you.

“I brought patronage to Benue South politics yet for 20 years, I am still at the same point contesting for senate. I agree that I am not as financially buoyant as I used to be and that’s why I am here to openly ask you now, is it not high time the people of Zone C sympathies with me while I’m still alive?” he asked rhetorically.

Quoting from the book of Proverbs chapter 3 and verse 27, Young Alhaji urged the people of the zone not to withhold good from him and others who deserve when it is in their power to do it.

He enjoined them to vote a president Muhammadu Buhari for President, himself for senate and Senator David Mark’s daughter, Hon. Blessing Onu of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Otukpo/ Ohimini House of Representative seat.