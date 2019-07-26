Monica Iheakam

Africa champion, Dina Mesherf said she is looking forward to the support from Lagos fans as she gets ready for the 2019 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF ) Africa Cup billed to serve off in Lagos from August 3 to 5, 2019.

The Egyptian table tennis sensation, aware of the stiff competition ahead of her in Lagos, said she is primed to defend her title as Africa’s number one, adding that the timing of the tournament is a veritable preparation ground for the 2019 All Africa Games in Morocco.

A determined Dina Meshref said: “I will just try to give my best, as I am trying to prepare well for the competition.” “It’s actually very exciting to compete in Lagos, as there are always lot of spectators and fans who really admire the sport, which makes players excited to get out their best.”

“Of course it won’t be easy in Lagos. I expect all players to be well prepared for such an event, especially that it’s a few days prior to another important event (The 2019 All African Games in Morocco). I consider all players competing in the event as my potential rivals and strong competition.

“I really hope I could win the title because it is very important to me, as it serves as qualification for the Women’s World Cup, which is of course one of the most prestigious events of the yea