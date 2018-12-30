Agaju Madugba, Katsina

As part of measures to secure Katsina State votes for its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, has launched a “PDP Sawuta” campaign project.

Unveiling the campaign strategy in Katsina on Sunday, the PDP Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, said that the party was set to deliver the state for Atiku on February 16 as it would secure the governorship and other elective positions.

“Our candidates are grassroots politicians, movers and shakers, who have contested elective positions and won elections through the support of the people at the grassroots.

“We do not operate from rented apartments designed with banners. The Sawuta Campaign is designed to reach all wards and penetrate all the 4,901 polling units across Katsina State.”