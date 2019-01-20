By Gilbert Ekezie

Ahead of the forthcoming election, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Lagos, Rt. Rev Humphrey Olumakaiye, has urged politicians to resist the temptation of using unrighteous and illegal means to win, noting that the church would not relent in interceding for the country for peaceful elections.

Bishop Olumakaiye gave the charge when he addressed journalists at a press conference to announce plans by the diocese to develop a centenary city in the Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos metropolis to mark the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Anglican Church in Lagos.

He said: “We urge all politicians to play by the rules and resist being tempted to use ungodly, unrighteous and illegal means to win election. We pray that credible leaders will be elected. Meanwhile, we are not endorsing any candidate, rather people should vote for those who will make the country better.”

The Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), which was inaugurated in 1919 as the first Anglican diocese in Nigeria will be 100 years this year. It was carved out of the then Diocese of Equatorial West Africa with the Rt. Rev Melville Jones as the first Bishop. The Lagos diocese has since given birth to 161 other dioceses, grouped under 14 provinces.

Olumakaiye who was elected the 8th Bishop of Lagos Diocese in July 2018, while elaborating on the plans for the centenary celebration said that a series of programmes and activities had been lined up to mark the epochal anniversary, which would run from January to December, this year.

The proposed centenary city will have a youth development centre, rehabilitation centre, games village and sporting centre, convention ground, retreat centre, a hospital, women empowerment centre, resorts, amusement park and low income housing estate.