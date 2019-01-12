Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business and member representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Mr. Edward Pwajok (SAN), has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with his supporters.

Pwajok disclosed this on Friday while addressing his political associates and hundreds of his supporters at his residence in Jos, saying there is no political future in the APC.

“I call you here to inform you of my intention to defect from the APC to PDP, a platform on which I was elected to the House of Representatives. It is clear that the leadership of APC lack focus and does not have regards for its members.

“Since I lost the senatorial primary in which I came second, nobody has consulted me for any party activities.

“We have just few weeks to the presidential election, I have not seen any serious activities going on in the APC in Plateau and nobody has informed me of any role ahead of the election.”

Pwajok, who would be received officially by the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, in Jos, during his campaign, described his defection to PDP as home coming.

The legislator was elected into the House of Representatives in 2015 on the platform of PDP; he defected to APC in 2016 and now, he is back to the PDP where he believe has a political future.

READ ALSO: Benue spends about N2.1b on cow meat annually – Ortom

His supporters who spoke during the interactive section pledged their loyalty and vowed to move with him to the PDP.

In a related development, the Senior Special Assistant Media to the Governor, Office of the Secretary to the Government, Patience Davou Gyang has resigned.

Patience in a resignation letter, pledged to continue to uphold the government and the state in prayers.

“I wish to formally notify you of my decision to resign from my position as Senior Special Assistant Media to the Governor, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the state with effect from today Friday, January 11, 2019.

“This is due to personal regards, however, I wish to express my gratitude to the government for giving me the opportunity to serve the state and wish the governor the best in the discharge of his duties to the state.”