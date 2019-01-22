The candidature of the duo of Sen Andy Uba (APC) and Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu (APGA) for Anambra South senatorial district is being threatened by litigations.

While Ukachukwu is at Court of Appeal Abuja seeking to set aside the judgment of the lower court which annulled his candidature, Uba’s candidature has become subject litigation at the Federal High Court, Awka.

One of the senatorial aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Anambra South, Mr Azuka Okwuosa had in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Awka, prayed the court among others to restrain the second respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting any name whatsoever from the first defendant, All Progressives Congress (APC) as the candidate of the party.

He equally prayed for an order restraining INEC from publishing the name of Andy Uba as the candidate of the party for the 2019 senatorial election and compelling the electoral body to expunge Uba’s name from its records as a senatorial candidate of the party in the district.

Okwuosa further prayed for a declaration that the submission of Andy Uba’s name as the candidate of the party was wrong and a violation of the constitution and guidelines of the APC and section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

Furthermore, he asked the court to declare that

APC did not hold any primary election for the nomination of its candidate for Anambra South senatorial district on October 7, 2018.

Meanwhile, only the PDP candidate, Chief Chris Uba and the YPP candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah were the top contestants in Anambra South senatorial district that do not have any litigation challenging their candidature.

The YPP candidate, Ubah speaking to newsmen said that the litigations at the courts were indications of lack of internal democracy in the two political parties, adding that with or without the two candidates, he was coasting home to victory.