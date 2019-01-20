The Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team (W & YPC) of the All Progressives Congress chaired by Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari and Mrs Osinbajo comprising several support groups under the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) at the weekend, inaugurated state coordinators for the 36 states and the FCT at Top Rank Hotel Galaxy in Utako, Abuja.

Director General of WYPC, General Buba Marwa, at the inauguration, disclosed that under a new structure put in place, all groups and sub groups would be carried along in the scheme of things towards meeting the objective which is to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates emerge victorious in the February and March 2019 elections.

“The new structure will be all inclusive. Nobody or group working for the overall good will be left behind. We must keep our eyes on the ball to win, to emerge victorious,” he said adding, “our main selling point is the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration vis-a-vis the economy, security and fighting corruption.”

Addressing groups of the BSO, Marwa said emphasis should be placed on the undisputable fact that President Buhari is leading the fight against corruption by example saying, “nobody has called his name in any corruption scandal.”

In the area of security, Marwa said: “Boko Haram has been driven into Lake Chad. The next time, they will be drowned in the lake.”

On the activities of the campaign team, the former Lagos Military Administrator said: “So far, W&YPC had concluded five zonal rallies in the North West, North East, North Central and South West with the South-South rally to take place in Port Harcourt this week.

He added: “We will still visit more states. The rallies are important events. They bring about activities, participation of our teaming supporters and are veritable opportunities for passing out information.

“In recognition of the fact that women and youth form 80 per cent of our voters, our focus should be to target the 80 per cent and here we are speaking about 60million voters; so our focus is on the grassroots and door-to-door. To implement this properly, we have to first organise a state structure to unit level.

“The state coordinators are being inaugurated to enable them return to their states and constitute the full structure while the W &YPC structure will be based fundamentally on the existing BSO structure in the state. Please note that we have expanded it from the existing 26 to 45 man/women structure. This will allow other affiliated organisations to be accommodated so that we will have an inclusive structure,” Marwa stated.