Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Taraba State chapter has adopted President Muhammadu Buhari and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi, as its presidential and governorship candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The state chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Sahabi Mahmud Tukur, disclosed this at a press conference in Jalingo on Monday.

Tukur said that the decision was a mark of respect to the leader of the association and the conviction that the president had kept his campaign promises especially to the North East.

He cited the Mambilla Hydro Power project, the bridge across the River Benue in Ibbi and other projects in the region as the reason behind the choice, adding that the clear failure of the incumbent administration in the state called for the need to change the government.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Taraba State chapter has adopted President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC as its presidential candidate for the 2019 presidential election. We have equally adopted Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi of the APC as our governorship candidate in Taraba State and all the other candidates vying for various posts on the platform of the APC in the state.

“This decision is not only a mark of respect for our leaders but also a conviction that the president has fulfilled his campaign promises in areas of security, fight against corruption and economic growth. I urge you to take this message seriously and work towards the election of Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi in his bid to take over the state government so that the good programme of the APC would flow down easily,” Tukur said.

Our correspondent reports that the meeting drew leadership and members from other Fulani groups such as the Tabita Plako and Kaoto Haure among others in the state.