Abdullahi Bello Bodejo is the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautel Hore, a Fulani sociocultural association.

In this interview, he declared the unflinching support of his group for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is coming on the heels of earlier purported endorsement of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Cattle Breeders Association.

Excerpt:

There is a report that Miyetti Allah has endorsed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its preferred candidate for the 2019 presidential election as against President Muhammadu Buhari who some people often refer to as the grand patron of your association. Is that so?

Let me explain this to you. We have two associations namely Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and Miyetti Allah Kautel Hore Association. Everybody rearing cattle, whether Fulani or not Fulani, belongs to Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, while Miyetti Allah Kautel Hore is exclusive to the Fulani alone. Miyetti Allah Kautel Hore is a Fulani sociocultural association. If you are a driver, a journalist, or cattle rearer, you are under our association. If you are not a Fulani, whatever you are doing, we can’t have relationship with you. It is a pure Fulani group. If you go to Taraba, and you see any member of the Cattle Breeders Association saying he is supporting Atiku, he is not a Fulani man. So, if Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders has endorsed Atiku Abubakar, you cannot say it is Fulani association that is supporting him. About a week ago, we held a press conference in Abuja where we condemned Atiku Abubakar for supporting the amnesty report accusing Fulani herdsmen of being responsible for the continued killings in the country. Because of that, we have launched campaign against him that no single Fulani man should vote for him in this election. Even if you are related to the Fulani in one way or the other, our campaign is that you should not vote for Atiku. We are also making every effort to see that the title of Waziri Adamawa conferred on him is withdrawn. That kind of a person does not deserve that type of title. Any holder of that title is supposed to work for the Fulani not to tarnish their image.

In order words, your association is against election of Atiku as president?

Yes, we are totally against him. We have instructed all our association members not to vote for him. And no single Fulani man will vote for him. If you see the pictures of those who are claiming to be supporting Atku, look at them very well, they are not Fulani people. They are either Tiv, Birom, or other tribes. They are only pretending to be Fulani. I tell you my brother; Atiku cannot win election in this country.

But he has a strong hold in the Northeast, including Adamawa. Doesn’t he?

Are you saying that the people from Borno and Adamawa are more in number than the Fulani? The Fulani have a huge population in this country. And already, we have sensitized our people to have their voter cards ready ahead of the election. If we don’t have voter cards, there is no way we can vote Atiku out. So, we are determined to see him woefully defeated. Anybody who thinks Atiku will win this election is day dreaming. Forget about the crowd you see in their campaigns. You can give people small money to be part of the crowd, but you can’t force them to vote for you. I am saying all this because I know what is happening among the Fulani. I know how they are feeling with this amnesty report and what Atiku said against them. Those who claimed to be supporting Atiku are not Fulani, they are hired people.