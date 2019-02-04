John Adams Minna

With barely two weeks to the presidential and national assembly election, another women group, “the Progressive Noble Women Initiative” has joined the nationwide campaign for the re-election of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate President Muhammad Buhari and his running mate Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The Progressive Noble Women Initiative which was formed in Minna, Niger State last year with Hajia Zainab Abubakar as president, claimed that the group presently has about 10million registered members across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the national president of the group who spoke to newsmen in Minna yesterday, the campaign has formerly being flagged off in Ibadan the Oyo State capital last week and will criss crossing the country to mobilise mostly women to vote for president Muhammad Buhari and vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the February 16 general election.

Hajia Zainab said “We will first carryout rallies in the South West states which we have started from Ibadan, move to the South East and South South before coming back to the north for the final phase of the mobilisation

“Women are very critical to the 2019 presidential and national assembly election, apart from our being more in population we the women are the greatest beneficiaries of most of the federal government programmes and policies.”

She disclosed that during the flag off of the campaign in Ibadan last week, three top traditional rulers in Oyo state attended the rally where “thousands of women pledged their support and determination to vote for president Muhammad Buhari and Professor Yomi Osinbajo.”

Hajia Zainab Abubakar pointed out that “Women appreciate the friendly policy programmes of this administration particularly the social investments programmes, N- power programme, the Traders money and Anchor Borrowers scheme support for farmers

“These policies and programmes have pulled large numbers of families out of poverty, we are encouraged by the sense of responsibility and focussed administration of president Muhammad Buhari, he deserves a second term as one good term deserves another” Hajiya Abubakar added.

She therefore asked Women across the country to “make sure you get your PVCs ready” to vote for the President and all APC candidates in the elections.

She however warned that “don’t allow greedy men to buy your votes because they have seen the handwriting on the wall”.