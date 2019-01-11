2019: My life in danger, Saraki cries out

Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that his life and those of members of family are in danger.

Saraki, who raised the alarm at a press briefing in Abuja, on Friday, said the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, should be held responsible if anything untoward happens to him or any member of his family.

He said in the run-up to the general elections, the police had continued to show undisguised hostility towards him and his supporters in Kwara State.

According to him, the security agencies in Kwara have allegedly been giving cover to some persons who are unleashing violence on his supporters.

He noted that “this latest round of violence is part of efforts to jeopardise and undermine my personal security and that of my immediate and larger family.”

Saraki, who is also the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign, said this is because those against him were surprised that the people of the state had continued to give massive and overwhelming support to the opposition party across the state.