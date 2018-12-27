Paul Osuyi, Asaba

After weeks of his rumoured defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, has said that his membership of the party is not negotiable.

Ochei who is one of the aggrieved governorship aspirants after the primaries of the party insisted that he will not quit APC but vowed to pursue his case legally against the emergence of Great Ogboru as governorship candidate the party.

Addressing APC faithful in Ward 04, Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, the former Speaker dispelled the rumours of his defection to another party.

He reiterated his commitment to the APC and reassured party faithful in the state that his membership of the party is non negotiable.

“I have been inundated with phone calls requesting clarification on my purported defection to another political party. I want to use this opportunity to reassure all our party members that there is no iota of truth in that speculation. I won’t quit APC,” he maintained.

Ochei said he would remain a devoted and faithful member of the APC on the ground that the party is out to right the wrongs in the Nigerian polity, as exemplified by President Muhammad Buhari’s laudable accomplishments.

On the tendencies within the party in the state, Ochei observed that “having tendencies in a political party doesn’t mean the party is in disarray.

“Rather it is natural because even within nuclear families, tendencies exist. But eventually the family will overcome such developments and remains in existence.”