Sola Ojo, Kaduna

1 Division Nigerian Army on Monday received eight trophies won by the team of the division who emerged the overall winner of the 2019 Nigerian Army Small Arms competition held in Ibadan, Oyo State last week.

In general, 1 Division team came first in AK 47, Pistol, battle marksmanship, falling plate, female event, NA marksmanship, best shot AK47 (individual) and best shot SLDR to emerge the overall winner of the exercise.

The team defeated the host, 2 Division Ibadan, and seven other divisions with 2,276 after five weeks of extensive training in Jaji, in preparedness for the competition.

General Officer Commanding, 1 Div. Kaduna, Major General Faruq Yahya, said it became necessary to appreciate the participating troops to serve as encouragement even as they discharge their responsibility.

He said: “The team became the overall winner of the fierce competition after five weeks of extensive training before departed for Ibadan.”