The 2019 NBBF Men’s Premier League season dunks off from October 13 to November 30.

The men’s league will see teams divided into the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences for a round robin league format.

First phase of the Atlantic Conference will hold in Akure while Savannah teams will converge on the Indoor Sports Hall of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria between October 12and 22.

The second phase will take place from November 2to 12 with all points scored in the first phase carried over.

The Savannah Conference train will move to Package B of the National Stadium, Abuja while Atlantic Conference Teams will battle for supremacy at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Ilorin Township stadium.

Top 4 teams in each conference will qualify for the National Final 8 from November 24to 30.

Oluyole Warriors (Ibadan), Customs (Lagos), Rivers Hoopers (Port Harcourt) Kwara Falcons (Ilorin), Hoops and Read (Lagos), Delta Force (Asaba), Police Baton (Lagos) and Raptors (Lagos) are some of the teams that will be competing for honors in the Atlantic Conference.

Others include Dodan Warriors (Lagos), Islanders (Lagos) who hope to rekindle their rivalry alongside newly promoted Invaders (Ekiti), Coal City (Enugu), and Akure Raiders (Akure).

In the Savannah Conference, Kano Pillars (Kano), Bauchi Nets (Bauchi), Gombe Bulls (Gombe), Kada Stars (Kaduna), Defender, (Abuja), Niger Potters (Minna), Mark Mentors (Abuja), Plateau Peaks (Jos), Nigeria Army (Zaria) and Benue Braves (Makurdi) are the 10 teams which make up the conference.