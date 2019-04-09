Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) said it is not happy with poor electoral victory recorded by women who contested political positions in the recently concluded general election.

NCWS asked the women not to be discouraged, but, instead, support those who were victorious, so they can succeed in their respective positions and, possibly, draw more support for fellow women.

President of NCWS, Gloria Laraba Shoda, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, encouraged women to review their approach and make amends where necessary, so they can stand a better chance of victory in next election year.

She confirmed that a lot of women emerged as candidates of political parties to vie for various positions, but alleged that their male moneybag counterparts outweighed them.

‘’The men had money to attract more votes to the detriment of the women who did not have the money to do so, and that possibly influenced the outcome of the polls,’’ Shoda said.