John Adams, Minna

The Niger state police command says it recovered over N16.6 million from different suspected criminals across the state in the outgone year 2019.

The command also said that no fewer than 213 suspected criminals involved in various crimes and criminalities were arrested across the state within the same period.

The state commissioner of police, Adamu Usman who disclosed this in Minna at the weekend when he hosted the media in the state to a lunch and presentation of award in recognition for it (Media) selfless service to the Nigeria Police Force, pointed out that the suspects were arrested in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, rape, and other sexual offenses.

Giving the breakdown of the suspects arrested within the period, the commissioner said 55 kidnappers, 48 armed robbers, 15 cattle rustlers, and 95 rapists were arrested.

Out of the total number of 213 suspects that were arrested, he said 150 of them have been charged to court while 1,015 exhibits, including N16 .6 million cash, were recovered from the suspects.