Bunmi Ogunyale

It was a fevered-pitch weekend full with excitement, tension and drama as the quarterfinals of the going 2019 Nigeria Bankers Games at the YabaTech Sports Complex, Yaba, Lagos.

In the first quarterfinal, defending champions, UBA took on Sterling Bank in a close affair as there were very few chances created. The match was goalless at full time and proceeded to penalties where UBA won 4-3.

First Bank go head-to-head with Union Bank in the second tie as Adewale Samuel gave Union Bank the lead just before the break and First Bank’s Bashir Umar equalised five minutes before the final whistle, but Union Bank won on 5-4 penalties.

FMCB also sailed through courtesy a 3-0 win over Wema Bank. A first half brace from Victor Fasemore and a second half goal from Eze Odinaka was enough to seal a place in the semi-finals for FCMB.

Goals from Tobi Ayodokun, Mark Emeji, Salisu Abdullahi, John Kadiri and Kelechi Nwosu ensured victory for Fidelity Bank over their Ecobank counterparts.

In the tennis event at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Sterling Bank claimed all medals in the men’s singles, while Fidelity Bank clinched gold and silver medals in the female singles, with Sterling Bank grabbing the bronze medal.

The women’s doubles category saw Fidelity Bank and Sterling Bank win gold and silver, respectively, while Ecobank and First Bank claimed joint bronze medals.