The 2019 edition of the Nigeria Bankers Games came to a climax at the weekend, at the YabaTech Sports Complex, Yaba.

The closing ceremony, which was quite colourful, was graced by top executives, including Alex Alozie – Group Head, Operations, UBA, Uyi Uhunmwangho – Team Manager, Stanbic IBTC and Corporate Nigeria Hall of Famers – Vivian Ezenwoko, Eric Iruh, Theo Amadi, Segun Babatunde, Lekan Olanrewaju, Mustapha Kayode Abdulrasheed, Kayode Agbalaja, Bamidele Odunuga and Peter Nwachukwu.

The event kicked off with a novelty match between the Corporate Nigeria Hall of Famers and financial institute – Credit Direct. Credit Direct opened the scoring early in the first half through Taiwo Hassan and maintained the lead till the break. The Hall of Famers levelled scores right after the break through legendary striker, Mustapha Abdulrasheed. The match ended one all draw.

The third place match saw 2017 & 2018 second runner-up, FCMB, take on Union Bank. The game was a close one as both teams created numerous chances in search of the bronze medal.

The opening goal came five minutes into the game through FCMB’s midfielder, Omotayo Owolabi, and FCMB held on to the lead till the break. Late in the second half, Eze Odinaka scored a second for FCMB and that was enough to earn them the bronze medal. In the final match, defending champions, UBA, took on three-time Champions, Fidelity Bank. The match, just as predicted by analysts, proved to be a cracker as some brilliant attacking football was on display from both sides.