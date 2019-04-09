Pastor Sam Iyiogwe, is a Senior Special Assistant to the Enugu State governor. A former Chairman of Nkanu East council and retired officer of Nigeria Custom Service, he speaks on why he did not run for any political office in the just concluded elections.

People have expressed surprise that you didn’t contest the just concluded elections, what happened?

First, I wish to congratulate and thank the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and our members across the country for the excellent coordination and performance during the campaigns and elections; most especially, Governor Ugwuanyi and the entire elected National and the state House of Assembly members from Enugu State. My prayer is that they will continue to work together for the good and progress of Enugu people. Well, every active party member shouldn’t contest election at a time and everything has a time. What is important is that you do your best to give sincere commitment and support to the growth of the party, to ensure success and good governance of the government and party you belong to. I had pressures and appeals for me to indicate interest years before the primary elections, many from my constituency and different areas of our state, urging me to contest for one position or the other but after seeking the face of God, He told me plainly to be calm and I had to obey that instruction. Basically, much pressure was for me to run for the Senate, that Nkanu East deserves a help through good and responsible representation. They all may mean well for me, for our people and state but I thank God for always hearing and answering me. This is because if I had gone ahead, bought the nomination form and our big brother and the leader of Ebeano, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani indicated interest for the same position in the same party; I wouldn’t have continued and gone to the field to contest an election against him.

Why? Is it because you won’t stand a chance or…?

(Cuts in) There are people in politics and in business world that have been part of my promotions, and Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani and Senator Gill Nnaji are among them. It is my principle to never stand against such people, be it in politics or whatsoever. It is not out of cowardice, fear, or that I lack the ability but it comes from a place of respect. We must learn to give honour to whom honour is due. There are people who have played one or two roles in my spiritual, political, educational and business career developments and I will never take them for granted even though our people say; ‘it is politics’. Besides, I had not received the mandate and blessing from the leader of the party in the state. Just as I said, I couldn’t come out to say I was contesting an election against Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, who openly and passionately recommended me to our former governor and boss, Sullivan Chime in the compound of Igwe Dumunamoko in Akpufe in March 2007 during our campaign visit. I thank God that I asked Him early enough and He said to me: ‘be calm and face what you are doing, there is time for everything.’ That was long time in late 2016 due to pressures from our people.

What’s your assessment of the elections?

Well, in Enugu State generally it was very simple. We enjoyed peaceful and successful elections under the PDP, led by our governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Since Dr Chimaroke Nnamani’s government, I have been around and played my own little part in one way or the other. I was also very visible during the government of Sullivan Chime and also in this government. I have been very active and I’ve seen and gotten some experience and knowledge about what have happened. Dr Chimaroke Nnamani liberalised political activities and positions in the state, making people to get to any position without a kobo; always looking at people’s loyalty, faithfulness and commitment in service to the party and government, helped everybody across the state even some ‘nobodies’ to be promoted to be become somebody in politics. He also helped us from Nkanu land, to know the importance of political leadership. The present governor did what we can call, mass attack and mass defence. He brought in everybody. Hearing that somebody is not happy with the government, he will personally drive to the person’s house or call the person to see him and humbly talk to the person. He will passionately explain the need to work together and he opens his hands and arms to bring in everybody as one family. Most importantly, trying to get down to the grassroots, the Churches, traders, Muslim Community, Taxi, buses/Keke Ridders and bringing them on board one way or the other, helped the PDP.

The return of Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani back to PDP really helped to neutralise every tension. In my own ward, elections were just like we were celebrating or holding rally because we had nobody challenging us for anything. It was very peaceful, calm and we had a relaxed atmosphere. The women were happy, everyone was happy, people came, cast their votes and went back. Besides, INEC officials got to the wards as early as 8am on each day of the elections. So I commend my governor for bold and wise decisions.

I commend my friend, Chief Augustine Nnamani, the party chairman in the state for his humility, simplicity and good coordination with his executives, Director -General for Ugwuanyi Campaign Organisation and all the Director- Generals in the zones and local governments and most especially our local government chairmen for all their supports in mobilising the voters in their wards and villages, as well as all our stakeholders for the roles they all played. The security agents were very professional in their roles in Enugu State. If you watch our campaigns, it was more like a mass movement because of the unity, peace and good leadership that endeared the governor to the masses.