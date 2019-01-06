“ACF is political only on issues most northerners share. The North is never in dilemma over the candidature of Buhari and Atiku.”

Olakunle Olafioye

The 2019 elections inch closer, Elder Anthony Sani, general-secretary, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has identified what the North is looking for in the candidatures of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar and other presidential candidates.

He also spoke on other issues of national importance.

The ACF has refused to make a categorical statement on its expectations ahead of next year’s election unlike the South, which has promised to back a candidate that has the agenda to restructure the country. Is this an indication that the North is in a dilemma over Buhari and Atiku?

Why do you limit the contest to only President Buhari and Atiku when out of the 76 presidential candidates, about 70 of them are southerners? You are most unfair to ACF when you say ACF has refused to make categorical statement on presidential candidates despite too many explanations on this issue. I have said it many times that ACF is not like Afenifere. Membership of ACF cuts across party lines. As a result, the forum cannot afford to be partisan. ACF is political only on issues most northerners share. The North is never in dilemma over the candidature of Buhari and Atiku. This is because it is not the first time more than one candidate for the presidency would come from the North. In the First Republic, there were NPC led by Sardauna of Sokoto, NEPU led by Mallam Aminu Kano and UMBC led by Tarka that were northerners. Those led by southerners were Action Group led by Chief Awolowo and NCNC led by Dr Azikiwe. During the Second Republic, Alhaji Shehu Shagari competed with not only Awolowo of UPN and Zik of NPP from the South, but also with Mallam Aminu Kano of PRP and Alhaji Ibrahim Waziri of GNPC both of whom were northerners. In the current republic, General Buhari contested with Alhaji Umaru Yar’Adua also a Fulani Muslim from Katsina State. So, when you ascribe split of the North on the basis of the region having more than one presidential candidate, I begin to wonder the motive. As I have said over and over again, ACF has pamphlets containing list of qualities good leaders are expected to possess which voters should look for in candidates that can deliver on the promise of democracy. We also try to engage the candidates on their manifestoes and how they affect the North and enlighten the electorate to that effect. President Buhari and former VP Atiku are both Northerners and Fulani Muslims. As a result, politics of identity like of region, religion and ethnicity is not to the advantage of any of them. What will matter most in the campaigns is concentration on real issues of real concern to real ordinary Nigerians. Both Buhari and Atiku have been in politics for quite sometimes and Nigerians know their performance as well as their content of character both of which should speak for them.

The North seems averse to the idea of restructuring. What is the fear of the North concerning this?

Make no mistake, the North is not averse to restructuring. Certainly no! What the North is saying is that this country has been restructured several times, be it political, economic or geographic. We have tried confederate arrangement and parliamentary system, we have tried military dictatorship and now trying presidential system. We started with three regions which became four. We now have 36 states. That is why we think any further restructuring may not be productive. We, therefore, believe the problems of Nigeria require prudent management of national resources more than anything else. Consider how Lagos State has improved under the same structure which some people believe is not working. Further more, restructuring seems to mean different things to many people. For example, there are groups of people who see restructuring to mean “true federalism”, whatever that means. Some other people see it as “fiscal federalism”, while some others talk of “resource control”, or “resource ownership”. Those who hanker for a structure which allows sections to develop at their own pace are those who want Nigerians to live as if they are in different countries where some sections would be on the cutting edge and some others on the knife edge of survival. And they say this in blithe disregard of the trite that unbridled inequality is recipe for split of a country. But if we must restructure the country at all costs, then it should be done democratically.