Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State and South west coordinator of the Atiku/Obi campaign, Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday predicted that the northern part of the country will disappoint President Buhari in the forthcoming February 16 Presidential poll, adding that the economic hardship biting hard on the citizenry and poor performance the Buhari government which the country has witnessed over the past three and half years are indications to his declaration.

His words: “In 2014/15, I have stood as an outstanding Nigerian who said Buhari is not fit to be president and I still stand by that, all the governors of the north east are coming to Abuja to cry, I am not one of the crying governors.

“The killings in Nigeria in the last three and half years are more than the killings that Nigeria has witnessed from independence to the time of Buhari’s government.

“I want to assure you that the same northern Nigeria will disappoint President Buhari in the coming elections. Let us stand firm for this party, let us remain united and focused and I assure you we will win in February 16,” he said.

He spoke at the inauguration of the Atiku/Obi campaign council in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday which he commissioned

Fayose while reacting to the factional group led by Senator Biodun Olujimi, said that he has been fair to all caucuses of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state in constituting members of the state’s campaign council by allowing all every leader of the caucuses to choose representatives to be part of the council he has inaugurated, adding that: “I won’t ever fight for leadership. It is the people who will identify their leaders. I am not contesting any election’.

The ex-governor also said that there are still rooms for others, including those aggrieved to be part of the other committees that would be set up by the council.

He urged members of the party to remain united and focused and assured them that the party would win the forthcoming Presidential with Atiku Abubakar becoming the next President of the nation.

He thereafter inaugurated the Atiku/Obi campaign council in the state which has Prof Kolapo Olusola, as chairman, state party chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase as Secretary and former Chief of Staff Dipo Anisulowo as Director General, among others.

The event was grace by a huge crowd of party supporters and leaders at the grassroot, All PDP House of Reps members in the state, all party leaders at local and state level , former commissioners, all local government chairmen, 26 members of the state house of Assembly led by former Speaker Kolwaole Oluwawole and other members considered as leaders of the party at local level, elders of the party led by elder Paul Alabi, women leaders, senate members who includes Senator Duro Faseyi, and others who all pledged their loyalty former governor Fayose as the only leader of the party in the state.

Chairman of the state PDP and council Secretary said: “This is the legal and legitimate gathering for the event, this is the centre of the leadership of the party in Ekiti State. Any other gathering is not only illegal but it is also provocative but we shall not be provoked. Wherever the party chairman is that is the centre and since the state party chairman is here, and it is this only place that this inauguration remain valid

Nigerians have said that there must be change and e have been able to put together formidable and tested members of the party as members of the proposed campaign council of the Atiku/Obi campaign council.

Fayose who also reacted to a recent suspension if all elected council leaders in the state, said: “I condemn in its totality the removal which I believe is a nullity if the legitimately elected council chairmen, councillors etc , the act is not known to law, the President has promised to protect, I hope the president is aware that all elects chairmen in Ekiti are unlawfully harassed we condemn all member of the PDP that have hand in the legally constituted council leaders, I urge you to know that justice will be achieved.”

Responding after the inauguration of the council, the chairman, Prof Olusola said: “I want to assure that this is the only legitimate campaign council for Atiku/Obi in Ekiti, there is no alternative leader. Our leader is Peter Ayodele Fayose, any other council where my name appears as chairman but not this one, is illegal. And I assure you all every of our candidates, we will not disappoint you, our party, and our leaders and the Atiku and Obi.

Also speaking on behalf of the 26 members of the state Assembly, Samuel Omotosho, said: “The survival of any political party rest in an individual, Tinubu is the party in Lagos, Oshoko remains the party in Ekiti.\Wherever Oshoko speaks in our party in Ekiti today, all the Lilliputians must keep quite, I speak for the Ekiti State House of Assembly as the spokesman and I want to say that any other gathering apart from this is illegal.

Oshoko has been very good to all of us…

Let us be united, those been victimised should endure, by Feb 16 our party will win.”

Senator Duro Faseyi who also spoke on bhalf of the serving members of the House of Represents Ives and Senate from the state, said: “Our sitting here is legal , the foundation of what is going on is about what is coming from from Atiku organisation,. The national house of Assembly members are here.

This is the only legitimate gathering. And this is what we recognise.