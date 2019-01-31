Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Clerics under the aegis of Word Based Bishops and Apostles Peculiar Global Association Inc, have called on candidates in the forthcoming general elections to seek redress in court if they are not satisfied with the outcome of the elections rather than tampering with the already fragile peace in the country.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a caucus emergency meeting of the group and made available to newsmen in Benin.

The communiqué was signed by Bishop Barr. Solomon Wisdom Akhigbe, Bishop Osifo Osaretin, and nine others.

“That once the elections results are declared, whoever is not satisfied, should approach courts of competent jurisdiction for redress and that the winner should be magnanimous in victory,” the statement said.

The statement called on the Federal government to provide an enabling environment where voters will vote candidates of their choice, without undue pressure, intimidations or oppressions in whatever guises.

The group in its statement, enjoined all qualified Nigerians to demonstrate their civic responsibilities by voting in candidates that have the fear of God and the interest of Nigerians at heart just as it tasked them not to sell their votes and conscience for a morsel of food.

While commending the Federal government for checking the onslaught of Boko Haram against defenceless citizens, it said the government must not rest on its oars until it is finally humiliated and annihilated.

It added that the association shall keep upholding the Nigeria’s government and her citizens in prayers and in proffering unbiased counsel to her leaders.

