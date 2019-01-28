The people of Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State have joined hundreds of communities that endorsed the All Progressives Congress candidate for the Abia North Senatorial election, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK).

This is even as two prominent chieftains of Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Obi Chima and Hon. Henry Kanu who defected to the APC were received by Dr Orji Kalu and Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha.

The populated community during Kalu’s ward-to-ward tour in their addresses reiterated their firm support for the election of all the APC candidates in Abia State.

The jubilant people of Eluama, Umuobila, Amiyiobilohia/Nunya, Umunnekwu Agbo,Ngbelu Umennekwu, Amaimo Ward 5 , Isiala ward 3, Ohiyi Nta , Ohiyi Ukwu who trooped out in their numbers, said they specifically came to thank the former governor for the special love he has for them, which he started to demonstrate as governor between 1999-2007 through massive infrastructural development, peace and inclusiveness of Isuikwuato.

It would be recalled that the Isuikwato/ Umunneochi federal constituency representative Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha, was drafted into politics by Dr Orji Uzor Kalu . Hon.Onyejeocha who started her political career as a commissioner under OUK, during the campaign recounted how he provided good governance and adequate empowerment in the state. She said she was a beneficiary of not-young-to-run bill because she began to serve at a very young age courtesy of Dr Kalu .

OUK do not need to campaign in Isuikwuato because he has done a lot for us. He gave our people appointments, free education and extended so much goodwill to us. He built skills-acquisition centrss through which our people got employed. Since he left office, the PDP government has continued to dish one lie after another. They spent ecological funds recklessly and never used it for the purpose it was appropriated.

“The one in the senate called Ohuabunwa doesn’t even deserve to be a councillor. He has done nothing for us and we can’t accept failures. The translation of his name means that he has rejected himself, so how can we accept a man that rejected himself?” she questioned the crowd

In continuation, she said: “The truth is that OUK’s coming for campaign in Isuikwato is unnecessary because we have already sworn to vote him. He only came for courtesy sake and because of his humble nature. We will deliver Isuikwato for APC and only APC. “

Also speaking , the President General of Umuobiala, Chief Peter Onozie, expressed delight that their “deplorable condition suddenly changed for better during OUK’ s tenure as governor and with his emergence as senator, there would be development again.

“We are happy to engage you in person. We are glad to inform you of our full support to your Senate ambition. We believe in you and it can only be you,” he told the former governor.

The president-general said ex Gov Kalu’s administration built and inaugurated a health centre and seven modern classroom blocks that were “handed over to our secondary and primary schools when he was governor” adding that the road rehabilitations he had done in other parts of Abia North despite not been in office since 2007 was heart warming.

At the campaign in Umunnekwu Agbo, the people noted with delight that the first project executed by the governor after his inauguration in 1999 was in their area, stressing that they had missed to witness massive development projects ever since he left office.

“Your Excellency, we are here to tell you that you are doing very well. We are core supporters of capacity representation and we will massively vote for you,” said a House of Assembly member, Barrister Emeka Okoroafor

Affirming Agbelu Umunnekwu stance in his speech, Hon. Henry Kanu appreciated the good works of the former governor, especially in infrastructure, payments of salaries and pensions and fulfilment of promises. “We have concluded your re-election,” Hon Kanu said

The community leaders speaking in different capacities, reassured OUK of his victory at the poll and their continued support, prayers and solidarity.