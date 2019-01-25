Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency and Plateau North Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Istifanus Gyang, said there will be nothing that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will do to scuttle PDP victory in the next general elections in Plateau.

He noted that the party is ready to take the bull by the horn in next month’s polls.

Hon. Gyang disclosed this in Jos on Thursday during the inauguration of the PDP campaign team for Plateau North Senatorial District.

“There is nothing that APC will do to win the next general elections in Plateau. Plateau people have served APC with a quit notice. I have told the security agencies that the money APC will give them is Nigeria money so they should do their job in a professional manner,” he said.

“We are sure that we will come out victorious in the next election, but it will be a very serious contest, we will not be intimidated with what APC is doing, we will remain united and forge ahead because Plateau is PDP.”

He appreciated the people of Plateau North for the opportunity to be their candidtate for the February 16 election, saying that it was as a result of the hard work of the people that he emerged victorious.

Gyang applauded the former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North Jonah David Jang, revealing that his phone call a few minutes to the party primaries made his victory easier.

“We are aware that APC is working to rig the next election but we have put in place measures to stop that. Victory is ahead of us but it will be hotly contested, but by the grace of God we will emerge victorious. We should not leave anything to chance because victory is ours,” the candidate said.

House of Representatives canadidate for Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency Hon. Dachung Bagos said Nigerians must work together to get Nigeria work again.

He said Plateau North has done everything possible to ensure that PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, governorship candidate Jeremiah Useni, and all PDP candidates are delivered during the next election.

He expressed confidence that Plateau North will retain the PDP beyond the 2019 general elections.

“Nigeria must work collectively for Nigeria to work again. It is time for people to work and show that PDP is northern Plateau. We must claimed our destiny in the next election,” he said.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Commissioner for Information Hon. Yakubu Dati said that the PDP is dead in the middle belt state and would be forgotten on February 16, 2019.

Dati said the presidential rally of the party and the Governorship flag-off in the state has comfirmed that Plateau is an APC state.