The 2019 edition of the NPFL/LaLiga U15 Promises Tournament kicked off yesterday in four centres across the country, with U15 teams of NPFL clubs slugging it out.
The tournament, which was put together by NPFL with support from the Spanish LaLiga, was designed to encourage NPFL Clubs to set up and maintain youth structures.
Defending Champions ABS FC, who were invited to take the place of one of the teams that opted out lost 1-3 to Kano Pillars in the opening game at the Abuja center, while Lobi Stars beat Gombe United 1-0 in the other game.
At the University of Benin Sports Complex, Emeka Anyanwu scored a hattrick as Heartland defeated Enyimba 4-1, while Delta Force scored two late goals to beat Sun- shine Stars 3-2.
At the Enugu center, Insurance defeated Abia Warriors 4-0, while Remo Stars lost 1-2 to Akwa United.
The biggest scoreline of the tournament was recorded at the Kaduna center where Kwara United defeated Plateau United 8-0, while Niger Tornadoes defeated Yobe Desert Stars 2-0.
