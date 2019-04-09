Defending Champions ABS FC, who were invited to take the place of one of the teams that opted out lost 1-3 to Kano Pillars in the opening game at the Abuja center, while Lobi Stars beat Gombe United 1-0 in the other game.

At the University of Benin Sports Complex, Emeka Anyanwu scored a hattrick as Heartland defeated Enyimba 4-1, while Delta Force scored two late goals to beat Sun- shine Stars 3-2. At the Enugu center, Insurance defeated Abia Warriors 4-0, while Remo Stars lost 1-2 to Akwa United. The biggest scoreline of the tournament was recorded at the Kaduna center where Kwara United defeated Plateau United 8-0, while Niger Tornadoes defeated Yobe Desert Stars 2-0.