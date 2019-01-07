Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has called on politicians to play the game by its rules and avoid do-or-die politics, saying God and the ancestors are seriously against those who will acquire political power through blood shedding.

He gave the charge during a meeting with the chairmen and members of the various political parties and the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and chiefs in Benin City.

The monarch said power belongs and comes from God and He decides who to bequeath it to, stressing that, that should be the reason politicians must learn to put their trust in Him and see politics as a game where there must be a winner and a loser.

“It must be realised at this point that no one has powers of his own. Besides, it is God Almighty, the great geometrician of the universe that gives power to anyone, be it political power or spiritual power.

“So, it will be against God’s wish if anyone tries to achieve political powers through spilling of human blood or killing innocent citizens.

“The Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs condemned such act in its entirety,” the Oba said.

He noted that while it is customary that there must be a winner and a loser in an election, the winner must learn to be magnanimous in victory while the loser must be gallant enough to accept defeat in order to be able to strategise his way to victory in the subsequent election.

The Oba further advised politicians to stop stockpiling arms and recruiting youths as political thugs with the sole aim of distorting the peace and tranquillity currently being enjoyed in the country.

“We understand that some politicians are procuring weapons and are already recruiting gullible youths as thugs to be used before and during elections.

“It is our prayer that God and our ancestors will help avert violence and mayhem from our land before, during and after the elections,” he prayed.

The Oba, therefore, advised the youths to be weary of politicians who might come to recruit them as thugs for whatever amount just as he asked them to support any candidate of their choice through free, fair and credible elections and must be ready to demand good governance, transparency and accountability from their elected leaders.