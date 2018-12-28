Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ogun State, Rotimi Paseda, says the alleged huge debt profile of the outgoing administration in the state, cannot deter him from delivering on all his campaign promises, if elected governor in 2019.

Paseda, added that rather than finding excuses because of the fiscal state of Ogun, his administration would embark on what he termed “financial re-engineering” to restore the dignity of the state and give the residents the much desired dividends of democracy.

The SDP governorship candidate stated these, on Thursday, during Ogun West SDP End of the Year celebration, held in Atan, Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

He stated further that if elected, he would restore the standard of education in the state through his free and qualitative education scheme.

Paseda, who used the occasion to introduce his running mate, Musiliu Akinogun, to party faithful, pointed out that the job of governance will be done in cooperation with his deputy, saying “my own deputy won’t be a spare tyre”.

He disclosed that his administration would provide a minimum of 2,000 Megawatts of power within four years. According to him, the availability of electricity would enhance productivity of artisans in the state.

In his remark, Paseda’s running mate, Akinogun, said that SDP administration will run an inclusive one, adding women will be well represented.