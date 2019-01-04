Raphael Ede, Enugu

The apex-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, has reacted to the appointment of Mrs. Zakari as head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presidential election collation committee, saying that if anything happens during the polls, INEC and the Federal government should be held responsible.

Ohaneze called for immediate resignation of Mrs. Zakari, from INEC, citing her blood relation to President Muhammadu Buhari as the reason.

President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who stated this in a statement, noted that Mrs Zakari’s continued stay in the commission was bad enough and worse for INEC to appoint her in the new position.

READ ALSO Pastor Tee: Servant of God marks birthday

“It’s like Rangers vs Kano Pillars and Kano Pillars is allowed to nominate a referee. It’s impossible for justice to be done. In a civilised clime, Amina Zakari should have resigned,” he maintained.

“I expected the APC government having come to power through a free and fair election conducted by another president, should not destroy history.

“I call on Amina Zakari to honourably resign.

“Whatever happens to our democracy tomorrow, they (INEC and Federal government) should hold themselves responsible.

“With continued membership of Mrs. Zakari in the commission, the corporate personality of INEC is seriously whittled down; making her head of collation committee is worse than anything anybody can imagine,” he said.