Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Action Alliance (AA), a political party formed by Rochas Okorocha, has refuted reports in some sections of the media that it has endorsed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Factional Chairman of the party, Tunde Anifowose, told journalists in Abuja that the report was “totally false,” insisting that his party is yet to adopt any presidential candidate ahead of February 16 poll as consultation still continues.

Another factional national chairman of the party, Kenneth Udeze, had on Monday at a press conference in Abuja, disclosed the party formed by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State 14 years ago, had adopted Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party as its presidential candidate in the February 16 election.

Udeze said while briefing journalists that “we are for Atiku/Obi leadership and we are glad to work with all believers of true federalism and efficient administration of governance at all levels to accomplish this as we approach the forthcoming elections.

“The National Executives Committee (NEC) of our party is on the same page concerning our support for Atiku, same with all our state chapters in this matter.

“We hereby restate our position through this medium that AA as a certified and active member of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has not for a moment reconsidered or wished to alter that position.

“For your information, AA moved the motion for the adoption of Atiku as the presidential candidate of CUPP, and we are on it to the end.”

READ ALSO: Buhari in Kogi: Judge us by what we have done

In a denial comment, Anifowose insisted that AA is still consulting and has yet adopted any presidential candidate, saying “any serious-minded political party should now be planning the blueprint and fantastic manifesto and looking at the manifestos of political parties and consulting which political party it is going to work with.”

He said: “It has been widely pronounced and circulated in some newspapers and online media. So, that is why I have come around to inform the public that Action Alliance has not endorsed Atiku or any other candidate. Action Alliance is consulting.

“It is really absurd for just one person to come and say that Action Alliance is endorsing Atiku without due consideration responsibility and that’s why we have come out to say that Action Alliance is not endorsing the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar or any other political party.”